Greyhound staff to be redeployed as Maoist-era ends, says DGP CV Anand

WARANGAL: With the Maoist era over in India, the state police are shifting focus to urban challenges such as food adulteration, narcotics, traffic management and road safety, DGP CV Anand said on Sunday. Dedicated bureaus will be created for these areas, using staff redeployed from the Greyhounds and other security wings.

Speaking after a crime review meeting with SHOs and senior officers at NIT Warangal, Anand stressed the need to strengthen basic policing and ensure police remain accessible at stations. With cities such as Warangal expanding and crime rising, he called for stronger surveillance and warned of action against negligent officials.

Anand said sectoral wings were no longer required as the Maoist era had ended. Their staff would be redeployed to the new bureaus, he added.