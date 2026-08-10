Hours left, over 73 lakh yet to submit enumeration forms in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With only a few hours left for the August 10 deadline, more than 73.95 lakh electors in Telangana are yet to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising concern among election authorities ahead of the publication of the draft rolls on August 17.

As of 6 pm on August 9, election authorities had received and digitised 2,64,30,494 forms, accounting for 78.14 per cent of the 3,38,26,448 electors covered by the revision.

Telangana has achieved 100 per cent distribution of EFs, with forms delivered to all 3,38,26,448 voters covered by the revision. However, submission and digitisation rates remain low in several districts.

Three districts lag behind

Hyderabad recorded the lowest submission rate, with forms of only 58.58 per cent of electors received and digitised. Of the district’s 47,36,669 electors, forms of 27,74,678 had been received and digitised by 6 pm on Sunday, leaving around 19.62 lakh pending.

Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded a submission and digitisation rate of 63.82 per cent. Against an electorate of 29,79,130, forms of 19,01,328 electors had been received and digitised, leaving around 10.78 lakh pending.

Similarly, Rangareddy recorded a rate of 64.91 per cent. Of its 36,99,743 electors, forms of 24,01,390 had been received and digitised, while around 12.98 lakh remained pending.