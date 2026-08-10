Medico dies in Andhra Pradesh hit-and-run; dad seeks capital punishment for accused

HYDERABAD/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Venkatesh, father of Dr Priyanka, who died on Sunday after battling for her life for six days, has demanded capital punishment for the two accused, Suravarapu Daswanth and Andrew Joseph Edwards, in the hit-and-run case that left his daughter dead.

Venkatesh approached the police on Sunday and recorded his statement. Priyanka, 28, was a native of Eklaspur village in Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. She joined GSL Medical College in Rajamahendravaram in February to pursue a postgraduate course in dermatology after completing her MBBS from Kurnool Medical College.

She died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. She had been critically injured on August 3 when two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove a car over her while she was coming out of a cinema theatre on a scooty along with her friend in Rajamahendravaram.

Speaking to TNIE, Priyanka’s brother Vara Prasad said, “We spoke to the police in Rajamahendravaram and sought stringent action against the accused.”

He said Priyanka’s post-mortem would be conducted at Gandhi Hospital on Monday. The venue for her final rites has not yet been decided.

Speaking to the media after meeting police officials, Venkatesh said doctors had informed him that the car had run over Priyanka’s head. He alleged that the accused deliberately rammed the scooty three times.

Venkatesh said the AP and Telangana governments had so far not spent any money on his daughter’s treatment. He said he had faith in AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh, and expected them to ensure justice by directing the police to invoke stringent legal provisions against the accused.