Rs 20 crore sanctioned for Bonalu celebrations, says Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha visited the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza on Sunday and offered Pattu Vastralu on behalf of the state government.

Ponnam said Hyderabad Bonalu had a unique identity as it reflected Telangana’s culture and traditions.

He said the government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for organising the festival on a grand scale and would work to make future celebrations bigger.

He said arrangements had been made to ensure that every devotee, including those at the end of the queues, got an opportunity for darshan without inconvenience. He also appreciated officials for ensuring the smooth conduct of the month-long celebrations without any untoward incidents.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said the government had made extensive arrangements at temples across Hyderabad and Telangana. She said the festival was being conducted according to government guidelines and expressed hope that the Goddess would bless the state with prosperity and abundant rainfall.