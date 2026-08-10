Telangana to hold Maha Varuna Yagam today

NALGONDA: With El Nino casting a shadow over the remaining monsoon and upstream reservoirs yet to fill, the state government will conduct a Maha Varuna Yagam on Monday at Nagarjunasagar reservoir, seeking adequate rainfall, full reservoirs and healthy flows in the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

The ceremony at the Vijay Vihar premises will involve 108 priests and Vedic scholars and 11 homa kundas, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attending the Maha Purnahuti.

The yagam, being conducted under the auspices of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, is the first major religious ritual undertaken by the temple board since its recent formation. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is supervising the arrangements.

The rituals will begin at 4 am, with the Maha Purnahuti scheduled between 3.20 pm and 3.24 pm. The prayers will seek to overcome the impact of El Nino, ensure adequate rainfall and prevent water scarcity in the coming years, officials said. Ministers and elected representatives are expected to attend.

The ceremony comes at a critical juncture for Telangana’s water position. While some projects are receiving inflows from upstream, the Nagarjunasagar project remains at dead storage as the Srisailam dam has not received the expected inflows.