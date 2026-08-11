425 per cent increase in agriculture credit disbursement in 12 years

HYDERABAD: Since the formation of Telangana, agriculture credit disbursement has increased about 425 per cent in the state with agriculture loans rising from Rs 30,517 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,60,501 crore in 2025-26.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Finance in Parliament, the highest-ever credit disbursement of Rs 1,64,908 crore was registered in 2024-25. Year-on-year, the state has almost always witnessed growth in agriculture loans. During 2016-17, disbursement of agriculture credit more than doubled to Rs 67,739 crore from Rs 33,326 crore in 2015-16. For the first time, disbursement crossed Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 1,09,798 crore) in 2022-23.

Officials attributed this significant increase in agriculture loans to increase in crop investment. They opined that higher input costs, farm mechanisation and extensive Kisan Credit Card (KCC) coverage are the major reasons for the increase in agriculture credit. They said that demand for agricultural credit has increased significantly over the last decade compared with earlier years. They also said that this indicated the strong presence of banking networks in rural areas.

Proactive policy decisions

The officials explained that the proactive policy decisions by the central and state governments in the agriculture sector were a major reason for the increase in agricultural credit disbursement. The governments’ higher lending targets are pushing the banks to scale up the disbursement of loans year after year.

As per the Guidelines on Priority Sector Lending (PSL) issued by Reserve Bank of India, all banks are mandated to allocate at least 18 per cent of their credit to agriculture. Of this, a sub-target of 10 per cent is prescribed for small and marginal farmers.