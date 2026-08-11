At Karregutta, DGP declares Telangana Maoist-free

MULUGU : Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday hoisted the Indian national flag and police flag at Doli Gutta in the Karregutta hills, at a height of 650 feet. He said the area, once a Maoist stronghold, would now be developed with tourism and basic infrastructure.

Inspecting the road works, Anand said the 29-km tar road from Pamuru to Chalamadava had been completed, while work to lay the BT road would be taken up shortly in the Karreguttalu area of Mulugu district. He also interacted with 14 tribal families at the 39th CRPF Base Camp in Pamunuru village.

As part of an initiative to support tribal communities, Anand distributed essential commodities to seven tribal families in Pamunuru and advised them to approach the police and revenue officials for help with welfare schemes and other assistance.

Speaking to the media, Anand said that after 50 years, during which the Maoists used the region as a base camp, Police and Forest department officials can now move freely inside Karregutta.

“During Operation Kagar, Telangana police worked strategically with the Greyhounds and CoBRA forces. The operation continued for six months under the guidance of the Union government, and we drove the Maoists out of the Karregutta hills. Nearly 700 Maoists surrendered during the operation, while several top leaders were killed in encounters and others returned to the mainstream,” Anand said, adding that the police were keeping a close watch on Maoists who had surrendered to ensure they did not return to the organisation.

Only 17 Maoists remained underground across the country, he noted, adding that they were also attempting to surrender but were struggling to find a proper channel.