Bhatti discusses next-gen battery technology with QuantumScape CEO

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the headquarters of QuantumScape in San Jose on Monday and met the company’s president and CEO Siva Sivaram and members of its senior leadership team. They discussed next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology and potential opportunities for collaboration in India.

Sivaram gave Bhatti an overview of QuantumScape’s work on solid-state lithium-metal batteries, including efforts to develop batteries with higher energy density, faster charging and improved safety. He also explained how the company’s technology differs from conventional lithium-ion batteries and the challenges involved in scaling such technologies from research to commercial manufacturing.

The discussions also covered the global battery supply chain, including critical minerals, advanced materials and components, cell manufacturing and integration with electric vehicles. Both sides exchanged views on how emerging battery technologies could reshape existing supply chains, diversify sourcing and create opportunities for new manufacturing partnerships across geographies.

The QuantumScape leadership also discussed India’s growing electric mobility and advanced manufacturing ecosystem and the potential for future engagement with the country. The discussions explored opportunities in advanced materials and components, engineering and R&D, supply-chain partnerships and, over the longer term, the potential for localising or expanding next-generation battery technologies in India.