Blatantly false claims, says D Sridhar Babu on Raviryala land allotment

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the reports alleging that land was allotted at a low price to a company belonging to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother at Raviryala in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district were “blatantly false”.

In a press statement issued here, the minister said: “Tesseract Advanced Systems Private Limited has no connection whatsoever with the chief minister’s brother. I strongly condemn the false propaganda being carried out, using fake documents against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s family, with the intention of tarnishing the image of the government. The land allotment process to Tesseract Advanced Systems Private Limited at Raviryala was not conducted secretly or behind closed doors.”

He further stated that the Consultative Committee on Electronics System Design & Manufacturing itself approved and allotted the land to Tesseract in a completely transparent manner, and strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures. “This is a mind game being played by the BRS and BJP to divert public attention through fabricated and cooked-up reports,” he said.

“It is a political drama enacted by the BRS leaders to prevent exposure of irregularities and land-related scandals of the previous regime,” he added.