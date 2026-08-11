Hitler, HYDRAA, HILT obstructing development: BJP

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BJP will step up its fight against the Congress government in the state, state party president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that the saffron outfit will intensify its agitations on public issues after August 15.
During an informal chat with the media at the state BJP office here, Ramchander said that the party’s national president Nitin Nabin had expressed his intention to meet the state leadership during every Parliament session and that the recent meeting in Delhi was held as part of this initiative.
He alleged that the Telangana government had failed in its responsibilities and claimed that courts were taking a serious view of the functioning of government officials as a result. He accused the government of failing to protect government lands and alleged that the “Hitler, HYDRAA and HILT” policies were obstructing development.
Questioning HYDRAA’s functioning, Ramchander Rao asked why the agency was not taking over the Nadargul lands. He also questioned the fate of those who could lose their employment because of the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy.
On the CURE Act, he said that the BJP would organise a workshop and seek the views of the people. He said the party would launch a sustained fight against the CURE legislation.
On ethanol-blended petrol, Ramchander alleged that the Congress-led UPA had supported ethanol blending when it was in power but was now opposing the policy.
He said the Union government had introduced ethanol blending only after taking all necessary precautions. The use of ethanol, he said, would benefit farmers and help the country save foreign exchange.
He alleged that the BRS and Congress had indulged in “land exploitation” in the name of Dharani and Bhu Bharati respectively.
Change of guard after 2 years
On the BJP’s organisational affairs, he said that a change in the state leadership would take place after two years. He added that all BJP MPs and MLAs would be assigned responsibilities for organising party programmes. Regarding elections in Greater Hyderabad, he said that the party expected them to be held only after the new voters’ list was published. He also said that there was competition within the BJP for the graduates MLC seat.
Commenting on the water situation in the state, he said the Varuna Yagam should have been conducted earlier, pointing out that the Srisailam reservoir was full and that water was flowing into the Godavari from upstream areas.
On Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s suggestion that the minimum age for contesting elections be reduced, Ramchander wondered why Rahul Gandhi was not speaking on the issue.