Hitler, HYDRAA, HILT obstructing development: BJP

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BJP will step up its fight against the Congress government in the state, state party president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that the saffron outfit will intensify its agitations on public issues after August 15.

During an informal chat with the media at the state BJP office here, Ramchander said that the party’s national president Nitin Nabin had expressed his intention to meet the state leadership during every Parliament session and that the recent meeting in Delhi was held as part of this initiative.

He alleged that the Telangana government had failed in its responsibilities and claimed that courts were taking a serious view of the functioning of government officials as a result. He accused the government of failing to protect government lands and alleged that the “Hitler, HYDRAA and HILT” policies were obstructing development.

Questioning HYDRAA’s functioning, Ramchander Rao asked why the agency was not taking over the Nadargul lands. He also questioned the fate of those who could lose their employment because of the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy.

On the CURE Act, he said that the BJP would organise a workshop and seek the views of the people. He said the party would launch a sustained fight against the CURE legislation.

On ethanol-blended petrol, Ramchander alleged that the Congress-led UPA had supported ethanol blending when it was in power but was now opposing the policy.