KT Rama Rao alleges irregularities in PM Ekta Mall tenders

HYDERABAD: Alleging irregularities in Hyderabad PM Ekta Mall at Raidurg, a project funded by the Centre, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday demanded cancellation of the tender and an independent investigation into the issue.

The PM Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) initiative was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 for promotion and sale of ODOP products (One District, One Product), Geographical Indication (GI) products and other handicrafts from across the country.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rama Rao demanded that the Centre immediately stop further release of funds for the project and intervene before any irreversible decisions are taken.

The former minister alleged that the state government framed questionable tender conditions that could result in disproportionate benefits to a private developer at the cost of public resources.

Rama Rao also said that the proposed project cost is around `2,059.81 crore, excluding the value of land, and that it has received around `202 crore in central assistance. The project is proposed on approximately 6.3 acres of prime land at Raidurg, with around 27 lakh square feet of built-up area, he added.

Land allotted to firm run by CM’s brother: Krishank Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was misusing his position and the Chief Minister’s Office to further the business interests of his family members, BRS official spokesperson Manne Krishank demanded an independent investigation into the allotment of land in the “Fourth City” area to Tesseract Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, whose chairman he alleged was Anumula Kondal Reddy, the chief minister’s brother.