PRLIS not under consideration for national project status: Rajya Sabha

HYDERABAD: The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) is not under consideration for national project status and its detailed project report (DPR) has been returned to the state government for holistic planning to achieve the intended benefits, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by Congress member Renuka Chowdhury, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that as the PRLIS involves utilisation of Krishna River waters and inter-state aspects of the project are included in the terms of reference of the Krishna Waters Dispute Tribunal-II, the matter is now sub judice and at this stage, the techno-economic appraisal of PRLIS cannot be carried out.

The DPR of the project has been returned to the Telangana government with a request for holistic planning for achieving the intended benefits of the whole PRLIS, he further said.

Air pollution down in Hyd

Meanwhile, the Centre informed Lok Sabha that the air quality had improved in Hyderabad. The average concentration of PM10 (μg/m³) was 110 in 2017-18. The average concentration of PM10 (μg/m³) was 80 in 2025-26. The percentage of improvement in 2025-26 with reference to 2017-18 is 27.3, said Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh.