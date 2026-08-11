Telangana government invokes Varuna for bountiful rains, bumper harvest

NAGARJUNASAGAR: The state government on Monday conducted the Maha Varuna Yagam on the banks of the Krishna river at ‘Vijay Viharam’ in Nagarjunasagar, seeking bountiful rains and a bumper harvest.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his wife participated in the Yagam, which was performed with devotion and strict adherence to scriptural norms amid the chanting of Vedic mantras by scholars.

Priests (Ruthviks) concluded the rituals by offering Purnahuti (final oblation) in the presence of the chief minister.

Earlier, under the guidance of priests and Vedic scholars from the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

Temple, 108 Ruthviks conducted the ‘Homam’ rituals across 11 Homa Kundas (sacrificial fire pits) in accordance with Vedic tradition, seeking the blessings of Lord Varuna.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife also participated in the daylong Yagam.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, rainfall in the state is likely to be below normal this year due to the El Nino effect.

Against this backdrop, the government performed the grand Varuna Yagam seeking rains.

While the government is already moving forward with scientific assessments and planning, it also respects the culture and traditions that reflect the interconnections between rain, agriculture, nature and human life, thereby seeking the benevolence of nature, officials said.