Telangana High Court: Allow petitioners access to Bahadurguda's land

HYDERABAD: Observing that its earlier status quo order was allegedly being misinterpreted to restrict access to the properties, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the authorities not to obstruct the ingress and egress of petitioners to their lands at Bahadurguda village.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim direction while hearing a batch of two writ petitions filed by Rallabandi Krishna Mohan Raju and 84 others concerning lands in Survey Nos. 28 and 62 of Bahadurguda village.

Demolition, detention and assault alleged

The petitioners’ counsel said authorities were allegedly blocking access to their properties despite the court’s July 21 status quo order.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy clarified that the order did not prevent access and directed authorities not to obstruct the petitioners’ ingress and egress.

The petitioners also alleged that police and revenue officials demolished homes, forcibly dispossessed farmers and detained and assaulted them, including women.

They claimed violations of Articles 14, 19, 21 and 300-A and sought restoration of status quo ante, `2 crore compensation for each petitioner and a CBI probe into the alleged July 18 incidents.

The court adjourned the petitions to August 11.