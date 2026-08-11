The long road to Telangana’s wildlife tourism

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s two tiger reserves already have the hardest part of a wildlife tourism destination: forests, wildlife and landscapes. What they still lack is everything around them — the roads, stays, guides, safaris and local businesses that can turn a forest visit into a tourism economy.

Amrabad and Kawal span more than 4,600 sq km, but tourism remains limited compared with established reserves such as Bandipur, Nagarhole and Kanha.

The Forest department is now looking to expand safaris, stays and other visitor facilities, particularly in Kawal, while the Telangana Forest Development Corporation has partnered with Deccan Woods and Trails for homestays and eco-tourism. The aim is to ensure tourism also benefits nearby villages.

“Tourist inflow remains low, but the Forest department is working to change that. NTCA has prioritised Kawal for strengthening tiger populations, with proposals including animal exchange submitted. The Telangana Forest Development Corporation has also partnered with Deccan Woods and Trails for homestays, safari experiences and other eco-tourism facilities. It will take years to become profitable,” a forest official said.

The value of tiger reserves goes beyond tourism. A joint NTCA-IIFM assessment valued the ecosystem benefits of 16 reserves at around `5.96 lakh crore, spanning carbon sequestration, water purification, climate regulation, biodiversity and livelihoods.

For Telangana, however, tourism cannot depend on tiger sightings alone. Kawal needs continued efforts to strengthen its tiger population, protect habitat and coordinate with neighbouring Maharashtra.

“Introducing more tigers alone is not enough. Their protection, habitat management and coordination with neighbouring Maharashtra are equally important,” said a conservationist.