50 per cent of Telangana degree colleges function without regular principals

HYDERABAD: Nearly 50% of government degree colleges in Telangana are functioning without regular principals, with in-charge principals holding additional charge, raising concerns over administration and academic supervision.

According to the Qualified Government Degree Lecturers Association (QGDLA), 75 of the 159 government degree colleges in the state do not have regular principals. The association said the vacancies were affecting day-to-day administration, admissions and academic monitoring. In some cases, a single principal was overseeing two or even three colleges, making effective administration difficult.

The vacancies have also brought the long-pending issue of recruitment and promotion of degree lecturers into focus. Around 151 eligible lecturers are awaiting promotion, with the candidates belonging to different recruitment batches. The major contention is over the integrated seniority list.

The QGDLA has demanded that the 1998 batch of junior lecturers be placed above the 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2005 batches, arguing that recruitment seniority should be considered while determining eligibility for promotion.

According to the association, qualified candidates were promoted in the first phase of the 2010 Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), covering the 1998, 2001, 2002 and 2004 junior lecturer batches. It alleged that unqualified candidates were subsequently given conditional promotions, but several of them were not reverted despite failing to acquire the prescribed qualifications.