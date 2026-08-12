BRS vows legal action if eligible voters are deleted from rolls

HYDERABAD: Describing the identification of around 74 lakh “uncollectable” voter forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as “worrisome”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the pink party would take legal recourse if eligible voters are removed from the list.

During a meeting with party leaders held here, Rama Rao claimed that there were anomalies in 60 lakh votes. “After the completion of the SIR, only two crore votes will be left with no issues. There is a possibility of the remaining votes being deleted from the electoral rolls. We should ensure that not even a single eligible voter’s name is deleted from the list,” he said.

After the publication of the draft electoral rolls, the BRS would meet with the legal cell and consult legal experts to finalise the action plan, he said.

Rama Rao also revealed the BRS’ plan to conduct meetings on August 13 and 14 on this issue. “We will also hold district-wise meetings in this regard,” he said.