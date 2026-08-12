BRS vows legal action if eligible voters are deleted from rolls

HYDERABAD: Describing the identification of around 74 lakh “uncollectable” voter forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as “worrisome”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the pink party would take legal recourse if eligible voters are removed from the list.
During a meeting with party leaders held here, Rama Rao claimed that there were anomalies in 60 lakh votes. “After the completion of the SIR, only two crore votes will be left with no issues. There is a possibility of the remaining votes being deleted from the electoral rolls. We should ensure that not even a single eligible voter’s name is deleted from the list,” he said.
After the publication of the draft electoral rolls, the BRS would meet with the legal cell and consult legal experts to finalise the action plan, he said.
Rama Rao also revealed the BRS’ plan to conduct meetings on August 13 and 14 on this issue. “We will also hold district-wise meetings in this regard,” he said.
Seeks probe into allotment of govt land to Tesseract
The former minister, meanwhile, demanded a comprehensive probe into the allotment of nearly five acres of government land, valued at around Rs 200 crore, to Tesseract Advanced Systems, a company he alleged was linked to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother, Anumula Kondal Reddy.
He sought to know how a company with a paid-up capital of just Rs 1 lakh and zero employees could be allotted such a valuable parcel of government land. “Tesseract had zero employees as of March 31, 2025, while its paid-up capital stood at just Rs 1 lakh. The nearly five-acre parcel, valued at around Rs 200 crore, was allotted for approximately Rs 7 crore, at a rate of about Rs 3,700 per square yard. Is this not a scam?” he asked.
Questioning Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu’s claim that Kondal Reddy had no connection with Tesseract, he referred to Kondal Reddy’s LinkedIn profile and said the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum had identified him as chairman of Tesseract Advanced Systems. He said that the BRS would lodge a complaint with the Governor on this, and also move Lokayukta and the courts.
Rama Rao demanded that the state government boycott the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting if the proposed cancellation of approvals for seven Telangana projects remains on the meeting agenda.