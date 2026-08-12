Narayana student secures AIR 5 in JEE Advanced

HYDERABAD: Kuchi Sandeep, an 18-year-old from Visakhapatnam, secured All India Rank (AIR) 5 in JEE Advanced 2026, after securing AIR 37 in JEE Main 2026.

He also won gold medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), representing India at the 57th IChO in Dubai in 2025 and the 58th IChO in Tashkent in 2026.

Sandeep completed his higher secondary education at Narayana Schools, also known as Narayana eTechno Schools.

He began participating in the Junior Science Olympiad in Class 9 and started focused JEE preparation in Class 11 while continuing his Olympiad training.