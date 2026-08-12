Nine killed in two road accidents near Zaheerabad

SANGAREDDY: Nine persons were killed in two separate road accidents near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district on Tuesday night. Several others were injured, some of them seriously.

According to police, seven workers were killed when a speeding tanker rammed into an autorickshaw at a U-turn near Satwar in Zaheerabad mandal. The tanker was travelling from Humnabad towards Zaheerabad.

The victims were residents of Rajgiri in Karnataka. Workers from Rajgiri travel to the Zaheerabad area daily by autorickshaw for construction and other jobs and return home in the evening. Around 12 workers were travelling in the autorickshaw when the accident occurred at about 8.30 pm. Seven died and five others sustained serious injuries.

Five of the deceased were identified as Rekha, Sridevi, Kavitha, Reshma and auto driver Devadas.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Zaheerabad Government Hospital. While police initially confirmed five deaths, locals said seven workers had died and that some of the injured were in critical condition.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a car crashed into a divider and veered off the road at Venkatapur in Kohir mandal.