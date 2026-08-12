No political influence in land allotment, asserts D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for levelling “baseless allegations” against the Congress government over land allotment for industries and trying to discourage investors from coming to Telangana, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday defended the decisions, stating that all allocations were made by a committee “based on established rates and without any political influence”.

During an informal chat with the media at the Congress Legislative Office here, the minister said that the government constituted a committee in 2024 to look into demands for land allotments and the same panel finalised the prices based on prevailing norms.

Questioning the basis of Rama Rao’s allegations, he said: “The previous BRS government allotted land at Rs 90 lakh per acre, while the Congress government allotted land at Rs 1.5 crore per acre, based on the rate fixed by the committee.”

“The price suggested by the committee was considered in the allotment of the land under discussion. Neither the chief minister nor any other minister was part of the board that fixes the price. The decision was taken independently by the committee,” he added.