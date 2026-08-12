Polling stations to be increased in Mancherial district

ADILABAD: As the digitisation of voter enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was completed in Mancherial district, it emerged that the number of polling stations is likely to be increased in the three Assembly segments in the district. For the record, a total of 5,45,736 enumeration forms have been digitised in Mancherial, Bellampelli and Chennur constituencies.

Mancherial District Collector Kumar Deepak held a review meeting on reorganisation of polling stations and creation of new ones.

As per the requirement as well as the suggestions made by political parties, the number of polling stations is now likely to be increased by 18 to 765 from the existing 747 — from 230 to 235 in the Chennur constituency, from 227 to 231 in Bellampalli and from 290 to 299 in Mancherial. There are also proposals to reorganise 22 polling stations and rename one.