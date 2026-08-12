Raghu alleges Rs 200 crore scam in PM Surya Ghar scheme implementation

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday alleged that a Rs 200 crore scam was perpetrated in the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme in Telangana and urged the Centre to order an investigation into the issue.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raghunandan said that he had complained to Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on the alleged irregularities in the installation of solar panels in 40,000 houses in the state. The Union minister promised that the matter would be investigated, he added.

“Solar panels are being installed at a cost of Rs 1.36 lakh per house under the scheme. But a different company has taken up the work from the successful bidder at Rs 86,000 per house. Who is pocketing the difference of Rs 50,000 per house?” he asked.

“The Union government provides a subsidy of Rs 60,000 for a 2-kW solar system and Rs 72,000 for a 3-kW system under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The state government, which identified 40,000 houses for implementation of the scheme, is diverting or misusing the subsidy funds provided by the Centre,” he alleged.

Asking the state government to reveal details of the scheme’s implementation, including expenditure, he demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka order an inquiry into this “scam”.

The BJP MP also accused the state government of using central schemes and funds to implement its promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to households. He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was working primarily for commissions.