Residents affected by Rajiv Rahadari widening seek uniform compensation

HYDERABAD: Property owners affected by the proposed widening of Rajiv Rahadari on Tuesday demanded that the state government provide uniform compensation to all those affected by the projec, citing the compensation reportedly paid to landowners at Thumkunta.

The Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) organised a peaceful deeksha at the Ambedkar Statue in Karkhana. Property and building owners, traders, shopkeepers, tenants and employees from different stretches of the road participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded that the compensation formula or ratio adopted at Thumkunta be extended to affected property owners in Vikrampuri, Karkhana, Vasavi Nagar, Tirumalagiri, Lal Bazar, Lothkunta and Alwal.

“Same road, same loss, same compensation, same justice,” the protesters said.

JAC chairman Telukunta Satish Gupta alleged that property owners affected by the same road-widening project were being offered different compensation. Referring to Thumkunta, he said that despite the card value being around Rs 10,600 per square yard, compensation of nearly Rs 1 lakh per square yard was reportedly paid.

He alleged that officials from the collector and deputy collector offices were contacting affected property owners and putting pressure on them. He urged the government to stop such pressure and hold discussions with the affected people to resolve the issue.

“We are not against development. But development cannot come at the cost of people losing their properties, businesses and livelihoods without fair compensation,” the protesters said.