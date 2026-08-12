Telangana HC seeks government stand on land regularisation for ex-Hyd mayor

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has granted the state government three weeks, as a last indulgence, to place on record its stand on allegations of irregularities in the regularisation of encroached government land in favour of former Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and her brother K Venkateshwar Rao.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin hearing a PIL filed by Gadeela Raghuveer Reddy challenging GO 56 (Revenue Land Administration), dated May 23, 2023, noted that the department concerned had not yet filed its stand despite an earlier order dated December 10, 2025 and subsequent adjournments.

Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan sought further time to consult the department and examine the possibility of corrective measures.

Allowing the request, the bench directed the government to file an affidavit setting out its stand and explaining the steps taken by the department since the December 10, 2025 order. The matter was posted to September 3 for next hearing.

The PIL challenges the regularisation of government land at NBT Nagar, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, in favour of the two beneficiaries.

The petitioner alleged that 1,161 square yards was regularised in favour of Venkateshwar Rao at a basic value of Rs 2,500 per square yard, reckoned as on July 6, 1998. Another 425 square yards was regularised in favour of Vijayalaxmi, acting as GPA holder of Kavitha Rao, at Rs 350 per square yard, reckoned as on February 3, 1993.

The petitioner contended that the orders were arbitrary and discriminatory, violating Article 14 of the Constitution and the state’s land regularisation policy under GO 59, dated December 30, 2014, read with the subsequent order dated March 1, 2023.

The plea also alleged violation of the doctrine of public trust.