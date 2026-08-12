Telangana SIR: 45 lakh shifted from registered addresses

HYDERABAD: Over 45 lakh electors in Telangana have permanently shifted from their registered addresses, forming the largest category among the 73.39 lakh voters whose forms were “uncollectable” during the SIR enumeration exercise. The draft electoral rolls, to be published on August 17, are set to exclude these names.
According to data released after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Telangana has 3,38,26,448 electors. Enumeration Forms for 2,64,87,214 electors, or 78.3%, have been received and digitised, while 73,39,234 forms, or 21.7%, have been classified as uncollectable.
Of these, the largest category comprises 45,18,961 electors found to have permanently shifted from their registered addresses. Another 11,25,546 were categorised as absent or untraceable, indicating that Booth Level Officers could not establish their presence at the registered addresses. A further 6,70,203 electors were found to be enrolled in electoral rolls elsewhere in Telangana or other states, raising the possibility of duplicate enrolments. Another 9,22,230 electors were reported deceased, while 1,02,294 were placed in the ‘other’ category after failing to hand over their forms to BLOs.
The high number of permanently shifted and absent or untraceable electors indicates substantial movement of the electorate, particularly in urban and rapidly expanding areas. The exercise has also highlighted migration and changes in residential addresses that may not have been reflected in electoral rolls.
The categorisation assumes significance as the Election Commission of India moves to prepare the draft electoral roll for publication on August 17. Electors whose forms could not be collected or submitted are likely to face exclusion from the draft roll, subject to the prescribed claims and objections process.
After the draft rolls are published on August 17, electors can file claims and objections until September 16. The disposal of claims and objections, including the prescribed notice period, will continue until October 15. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on October 19.