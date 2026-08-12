Telangana SIR: 45 lakh shifted from registered addresses

HYDERABAD: Over 45 lakh electors in Telangana have permanently shifted from their registered addresses, forming the largest category among the 73.39 lakh voters whose forms were “uncollectable” during the SIR enumeration exercise. The draft electoral rolls, to be published on August 17, are set to exclude these names.

According to data released after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Telangana has 3,38,26,448 electors. Enumeration Forms for 2,64,87,214 electors, or 78.3%, have been received and digitised, while 73,39,234 forms, or 21.7%, have been classified as uncollectable.

Of these, the largest category comprises 45,18,961 electors found to have permanently shifted from their registered addresses. Another 11,25,546 were categorised as absent or untraceable, indicating that Booth Level Officers could not establish their presence at the registered addresses. A further 6,70,203 electors were found to be enrolled in electoral rolls elsewhere in Telangana or other states, raising the possibility of duplicate enrolments. Another 9,22,230 electors were reported deceased, while 1,02,294 were placed in the ‘other’ category after failing to hand over their forms to BLOs.