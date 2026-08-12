Telangana special assembly session likely on August 17 & 18

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly is likely to hold a two-day special session on August 17 and 18 to pass a resolution seeking to reduce the minimum age for contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from 25 to 21, besides clearing the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026 (CURE Bill) for areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The session is expected to be held ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s foreign tour, scheduled to begin on August 19. Sources said the Assembly would take up the resolution during the special session and send it to the Centre for consideration and possible introduction of a Bill in Parliament.

Revanth has been vocal about lowering the minimum age for contesting elections. Recently, while addressing a student agitation at Necklace Road, he said young people should enter the Assembly and Parliament and raise their voices on issues concerning their generation. The Assembly is also likely to clear the CURE Bill, which seeks to bring the entire area within the ORR under its proposed framework.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit the US, UK and other countries from August 19.