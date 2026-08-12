Trump Towers Hyderabad set for October launch

HYDERABAD: While Hyderabad already has a Donald Trump Avenue, another project bearing the name of the US President is set to enter the city’s luxury housing market. Trump Towers Hyderabad, coming up on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, is expected to generate a total sales value of Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,200 crore. The developers are positioning it as the largest Trump-branded residential project in India by area and the tallest residential development in southern India.

Spread across 4 acres, the project will comprise two 65-storey towers with about 2.2 million sq ft of built-up area and more than 450 residences. Developed by Tribeca Developers in collaboration with Ira Realty, the project is expected to be formally launched around October. A member of the Trump family is expected to visit India before the end of the year for the launch.

Despite sales not having officially opened, the project has already drawn significant interest. “We haven’t officially launched sales, but we started getting a lot of interest. We are already at around Rs 250 crore worth of sales in the last two weeks,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, which currently has eight Trump projects in India.

One penthouse has reportedly been sold for around Rs 60 crore, while two others have gone for about Rs 32 crore each.