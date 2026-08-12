Trump Towers Hyderabad set for October launch

HYDERABAD: While Hyderabad already has a Donald Trump Avenue, another project bearing the name of the US President is set to enter the city’s luxury housing market. Trump Towers Hyderabad, coming up on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, is expected to generate a total sales value of Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,200 crore. The developers are positioning it as the largest Trump-branded residential project in India by area and the tallest residential development in southern India.
Spread across 4 acres, the project will comprise two 65-storey towers with about 2.2 million sq ft of built-up area and more than 450 residences. Developed by Tribeca Developers in collaboration with Ira Realty, the project is expected to be formally launched around October. A member of the Trump family is expected to visit India before the end of the year for the launch.
Despite sales not having officially opened, the project has already drawn significant interest. “We haven’t officially launched sales, but we started getting a lot of interest. We are already at around Rs 250 crore worth of sales in the last two weeks,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, which currently has eight Trump projects in India.
One penthouse has reportedly been sold for around Rs 60 crore, while two others have gone for about Rs 32 crore each.
‘Trump Towers set to be completed in 4-5 years’
Apartment prices are expected to range from Rs 5 crore to Rs 18 crore. The project is expected to involve a development cost of around Rs 2,000 crore. Construction has begun at the Kokapet site, which will have four basement levels. Excavation is expected to be completed in about three months, while the overall construction timeline is four to five years.
The apartment layouts took more than a year to finalise as the developers sought to accommodate the Vastu preferences of Hyderabad buyers.
“Vastu is extremely important in Hyderabad. Every unit has to be perfect — rectangular or square, master bedrooms have to be in the southwest, kitchens in the southeast. It’s not easy when you’re trying to design something iconic,” Kalpesh said.
Narsi Reddy, founder and managing director of Ira Realty, said, “We assembled this land over many years and always knew the Golden Mile deserved something the city had never seen before... Hyderabad has grown faster than almost any city in India over the last decade. It has earned a building of this order.”
Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump and executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, said, “Hyderabad is one of India’s most dynamic and rapidly growing cities, and I am confident that Trump Towers Hyderabad will become one of its most iconic addresses.”