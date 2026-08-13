BRS leader KT Rama Rao promises to support family of slain Sircilla weaver

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday consoled the family of Vengala Venkatesham, a powerloom weaver who was brutally murdered in Sircilla recently.

Expressing shock over Venkatesham’s death, the former minister assured the family of all support. He also announced Rs 3 lakh assistance to Venkatesham’s daughter Prasanna. The amount will be kept in a fixed deposit account and will be paid, along with interest, to her when she turns 18. He also promised to sponsor the girl’s education up to the 10th grade.

Later speaking to the media, he said: “Venkatesham is no longer with us because of a cheap, desperate attempt by the Congress leaders to gain political mileage and a mindset that seeks to tarnish reputations, even if it means taking a human life.”

“As Venkatesham’s family was facing a housing issue, they approached the Congress leaders, seeking sanction of a unit under the housing scheme. But they were made to run from pillar to post for over a month, which ultimately led to this tragic end,” he alleged.

“I want to ask the Congress leaders: what have you gained by turning ordinary people into sacrificial lambs,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA also alleged that “some low-level Congress leaders were arrested by police, while the real masterminds behind the murder were allowed to escape”. “We will not allow the real culprits to escape. We will ensure that justice is delivered to Venkatesham’s family,” he added. The BRS leader also accused the Congress leaders of trying to portray the murder as a suicide.