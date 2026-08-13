BRS leader KT Rama Rao’s ‘Rs 200 crore land allocation’ claim baseless: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Rejecting allegations of wrongdoing in land allocations, Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Wednesday lashed out at BRS working president KT Rama Rao by saying the previous BRS government had allotted land at a lower price.

Addressing the media after a face-to-face meeting with ministers at Indira Bhavan on the Gandhi Bhavan premises, Sridhar Babu said the Congress government had allotted five acres at Rs 1.5 crore per acre, or Rs 7.5 crore in all, compared with Rs 90 lakh per acre under the previous BRS government. The allocations, he said, were made strictly according to the prescribed rules and regulations.

He asked Rama Rao to explain how he arrived at the Rs 200 crore figure being quoted in connection with the land allocation and said the HILT policy would benefit Hyderabad.

“KTR should tell the farmers of Telangana how much price was received for the paddy grown at KCR’s farmhouse. KTR is misleading the people with false statements. It is not in his interest to create fear among industrialists and obstruct Telangana’s development. He should not take out his anger against us on the people of Telangana,” he said.

Sridhar Babu said the Congress government was continuing the development policies followed by previous governments, while accusing the BRS government of causing serious damage to Telangana’s interests in water allocations.

“The people did not believe the Goebbels-style propaganda carried out by the BRS. They defeated the party in the Lok Sabha and local body elections,” he said.

On the upcoming Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting, Sridhar Babu said Telangana would attend and strongly argue for the State’s interests and rightful share of water. “We will not compromise anywhere when it comes to Telangana’s rightful share of water,” he said.