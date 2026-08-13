Chasing poachers, forest beat officer electrocuted in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A forest beat officer (FBO) was electrocuted to death after reportedly coming into contact with a live electric trap set by hunters to catch wild animals near Cheruvusingaram village in Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Banoth Naveen (35), was on duty when he stepped on the trap. Forest Range Officer K Suresh said locals had alerted Naveen about persons setting up live electric wires in the forest area. Naveen and four other forest staff members went to the spot and noticed three persons near the bushes. While chasing them, Naveen came into contact with the live wires and collapsed.

His colleagues immediately shifted him to the Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital in an ambulance. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Locals said the absence of a departmental vehicle delayed his transportation to the hospital.

Even after suffering burns from the electric shock, Naveen showed presence of mind and warned his colleagues, who were following him, about the live trap and urged them to stay away.

Naveen is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. His cremation was held at Karepalli village in the evening.

District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh said poachers continued to use live electric wires despite precautions taken by the department. A complaint was lodged with Burgampadu police, who registered a case against three persons and launched an investigation.

The incident highlights the risks posed by live electric traps set by poachers and the need for better coordination between the forest and electricity departments to identify such traps and disconnect power supplies to prevent loss of life.