CMR irregularities: CM Revanth directs officials to go after defaulting millers

HYDERABAD: In a move that is aimed at cracking down on millers defaulting on Custom Milled Rice (CMR), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to intensify recovery of all dues owed by the millers.

Stating that the government has adopted a cooperative approach towards “millers who operate with a genuine business mindset”, the chief minister warned it would deal sternly with those who deliberately attempt to evade payments. Revanth, along with Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a review meeting with the officials of the Civil Supplies department at Bodhi Pavilion, MCR HRD Institute.

When the officials briefed the chief minister on the progress in recovering the dues, he insisted that the value of every single grain must be recovered.

Further, he instructed officials to formulate specific guidelines for recovering the dues and submit the report to the Cabinet Sub-Committee. The state government would take an appropriate decision following the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s review, he said.

The chief minister announced that the paddy previously allocated to defaulting millers will be allocated to women’s self-help groups and the milling responsibilities will be entrusted to them.