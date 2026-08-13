DMHO orders probe into 191 deaths, billing irregularities at Nalgonda hospital over three years

NALGONDA: The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Rahul conducted a surprise inspection of Icon Multi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday night following a series of complaints against its management.

The DMHO said hospital records showed 191 patient deaths over the past three years. Case sheets, medical bills and other records were seized for a detailed probe into possible medical negligence. The inquiry is also examining alleged billing irregularities. Complainants said the hospital charged exorbitant fees comparable to major corporate hospitals in Hyderabad. Officials collected sample bills for verification.

The hospital is further accused of transferring patients to the Government General Hospital when families could not afford its bills. Government doctors reportedly confirmed that five to six patients a day were being transferred from Icon hospital.

The inspection also found that doctors whose qualifications had been submitted to obtain the operational permissions were no longer working at the hospital. Authorities collected the educational credentials, Medical Council registration details and records of visiting doctors currently associated with the hospital.

The DMHO said specialised medical and technical teams will examine the seized records, and strict action will follow if medical negligence or violations are established.