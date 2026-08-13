Drunk man passes out in front of MGM’s AMC ward in Telangana's Warangal

WARANGAL: A man with injuries to his hand and face was found sleeping on the floor outside the Acute Medical Care (AMC) ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday night, prompting visitors to believe that he was a patient who had been forced to sleep on the floor due to a shortage of beds. A video of the incident was circulated widely on social media.

However, an enquiry by MGM Hospital authorities found that the man was not an admitted patient. According to the authorities, he had arrived at the hospital in an intoxicated condition with minor injuries to his hand and face. After examining him, hospital staff provided outpatient treatment and first aid, following which he left the hospital.

Later, he returned to the hospital and slept outside the AMC ward. Authorities said they had enquired with the night-duty doctors and nursing staff, who confirmed that he had not approached the ward seeking treatment.

The hospital authorities also clarified that sufficient beds were available in the AMC ward for admission, and said that false information was being circulated on social media.