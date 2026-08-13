Light to moderate rain likely across Telangana over next three days: IMD

HYDERABAD: Sudden heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday after several days of dry and hot weather. Several other districts also received moderate to heavy rain over the last 24 hours, with the highest rainfall of 7 cm recorded in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state over the next three days, according to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. An alert is in force for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

The rainfall activity is being influenced by a low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood, which persisted over the same region at 8.30 am on Wednesday. Its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts southwards with height.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Bikaner, the centre of the low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Satna and Daltonganj before reaching another low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. The trough extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.