Optimise Godavari water utilisation: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to maximise the use of available Godavari river water by carrying out lift operations from the Yellampalli, Devadula and Sitarama projects. He issued the directions during a review meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials on Wednesday.

The chief minister noted that, as per the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), water was not currently being stored in the Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda barrages. He directed officials to strictly adhere to the NDSA recommendations.

When Uttam informed him that defects had been identified in the Medigadda and Sundilla barrages, Revanth directed officials to immediately consult the NDSA on the issue.

The irrigation minister said lift operations using nine pumps were under way at the Devadula project, describing it as an unprecedented step. Revanth directed officials to address even minor issues affecting lift operations at the Devadula and Sitarama projects.

The meeting also reviewed pending compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for various projects. The chief minister ordered officials to prepare an action plan for immediate disbursement of the compensation.

Irrigation and revenue officials were directed to conduct field visits and prepare factual reports on villages facing submergence, besides pending compensation and rehabilitation issues. Revanth said compensation should be paid immediately to villages facing an imminent impact, adding that completing the process would pave the way for filling the Baswapur and Gouravelli projects.

The chief minister also ordered a comprehensive study on increasing the capacity of the Gattu and Gudemdoddi lift irrigation schemes and directed officials to appoint a consultant for the Gudemdoddi pumped-storage project.