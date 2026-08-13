Telangana gets 368 more polling stations

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the rationalisation of polling stations in Telangana, increasing their number by 368 stations, to 36, 353 from the existing 35,985.

The ECI gave its nod to the state’s proposal for creation of new polling stations, along with changes in their nomenclature and deletion or merger of existing polling stations, which is aimed at improving accessibility and facilitating smoother conduct of elections.

According to officials, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana proposed 460 new polling stations in the state and he also proposed deletion/merger of 92 polling stations.

The rationalisation exercise was taken up by the election authorities, keeping in view changes in population, voter distribution and the need to ensure that electors are not required to travel long distances to cast their votes.

In Hyderabad district, the polling stations have been increased from 4,062 to 4,094, an increase of 32 stations. In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the polling stations have been increased from 2,435 to 2,442, an increase of seven stations. However, in Rangareddy district, the polling stations have been decreased from 3,501 to 3,469.