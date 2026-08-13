Telangana HC adjourns pleas challenging Speaker’s dismissal of BRS MLAs’ disqualification petitions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned a batch of nine writ petitions filed by BRS and BJP MLAs challenging the decision of the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly dismissing disqualification petitions against 10 BRS legislators who defected to the Congress.

The court is scheduled to hear the batch of petitions at 2.15 pm on Thursday. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the petitions, which seek to set aside the Speaker’s orders rejecting the disqualification pleas.

Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, appearing for BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, in a petition concerning Khairatabad legislator Danam Nagender, contended that the Speaker had dismissed the disqualification petition on the ground that his jurisdiction was confined to the conduct of a member inside the House and did not extend to activities outside it.

The Speaker had also observed that even if Nagender joined the Congress, it would not adversely affect the BRS and that the party had condoned his conduct, the counsel submitted. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh questioned the rationale, asking why the matter was not referred to the Governor if the Speaker believed that he could examine only the members’ conduct within the House.

The petitioners contended that the Speaker’s orders were unconstitutional and contrary to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court on disqualification arising from defection.

The nine writ petitions have been filed challenging the dismissal of the disqualification petitions and seeking directions to set aside the Speaker’s orders.