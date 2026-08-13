Telangana HC orders review of promotions for power utility staffers since state formation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the authorities of Telangana Transco, TGENCO, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL to review promotions granted to employees from June 2, 2014, and complete the entire exercise within six months.

The direction was issued by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka while hearing petitions filed by Kodepaka Kumaraswamy, state president of the Telangana Electricity BC Employees Welfare Association, and others, seeking review of promotions granted since the formation of Telangana state.

The court directed the authorities to ensure that affected employees were given an opportunity to present their case during the review process. It also asked TGENCO to consult the state government and prescribe a timeline for completing the process.

The court further made it clear that while considering promotions to higher cadres, the authorities must take into account the legal principles laid down by the Supreme Court in various cases.

The court observed that, if necessary, the authorities could formulate an appropriate policy based on the principles laid down in the Supreme Court judgments before granting promotions.