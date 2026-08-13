Telangana ranks No. 2 in organ donation, but government hospitals lag

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s No. 2 ranking in the country in organ donation masks a sharp imbalance: nearly 97% of deceased organ donations in the state are being contributed by corporate hospitals, while the state’s network of government hospitals and medical colleges has made little contribution to the programme.

Ahead of World Organ Donation Day on Thursday, health experts said Telangana had emerged as one of the leading states in organ donation when measured against its population, but the programme remained largely concentrated in Hyderabad. They called for deceased organ donation and organ-retrieval facilities to be expanded to districts, with greater participation from state-run hospitals.

The dependence on corporate hospitals is particularly striking given Telangana’s large network of state-run medical colleges and hospitals. Experts said the public health system needed to play a much larger role in identifying potential donors, retrieving organs and facilitating transplants.

Unlike Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, where deceased organ donation has spread to several cities and districts, Telangana continues to depend heavily on a handful of hospitals in Hyderabad. Experts said facilities in Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda could be developed as additional organ-retrieval and transplant centres.

The gap between the number of donors and demand for organs remains wide. Nearly 8,000 people are waiting for organ transplants in Telangana, with kidneys accounting for a large share of the demand.

“Telangana ranking second in the country in organ donation is a matter of pride, but greater public awareness and more donors are still needed to bridge the gap between demand and availability,” said Dr CH Uma Maheshwara Rao, consultant urologist and renal transplant surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.