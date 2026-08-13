Telangana tops retail inflation chart for 7th month in a row

HYDERABAD: For the seventh consecutive month, Telangana has recorded the highest retail inflation among states, with its rate at 6.32% in July. While the rate eased marginally — from 6.36% in June — it remained well above the all-India average of 4.45%.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Telangana has topped the state-wise inflation chart since January this year. Its inflation rate stood at 4.92% in January, 5.02% in February, 5.83% in March, 5.81% in April, 6.15% in May and 6.36% in June.

Other states with high inflation in July included Andhra Pradesh at 5.72%, Tamil Nadu at 5.44%, Madhya Pradesh at 4.91% and Karnataka at 4.89%.

Telangana’s rural inflation stood at 6.86% in July, while urban inflation was 5.92%, resulting in an overall rate of 6.32%. The state’s inflation trend marks a sharp change from 2025, when Telangana recorded deflation for five months.

Economists attributed the recent increase partly to the rollout of the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. Under the new series, the weight of food and beverages in the CPI basket has been reduced from over 42% to 37%, while the weights of categories such as housing, transport, personal care and services have increased.