TGSWREIS invites applications for free NEET-2027 coaching, 200 residential seats on offer

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has invited applications from eligible students for its NEET-2027 long-term coaching programme, with 200 seats available for free residential coaching.

According to TGSWREIS, the 200 seats will be split equally between boys and girls.

Students who passed Intermediate (BPC) in the 2025-26 academic year and appeared for NEET-2026 are eligible to apply. Students belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories, among other eligible categories, can apply.

Kambhampati Sharada, Secretary, TGSWREIS, said, “The programme will be conducted during the 2026-27 academic year. Boys will receive coaching at the TGSWR Foundation COE, Chilkur, while girls will be accommodated at the Mahendra Hills Foundation COE in Hyderabad.”

Candidates have to download the notification and application form from the official TGSWREIS website, fill in the details and submit the application along with the required documents to the District Coordinator Office (DCO).

Details of the DCOs are available on the Society’s website. There is no application fee for the programme. The last date for submission of applications is August 22, 2026.