Warangal man succumbs to burns after US workplace fire

HANAMKONDA: A student from Gunturpalli village of Hasanparthy mandal, V Bharath Chander Reddy, 29, died at a hospital in Florida, USA, on Monday, 15 days after he sustained severe burns in a fire accident.

The son of a farming couple V Sammi Reddy and Rajitha, Bharath had gone to the US in 2023 for higher studies. After completing his studies, he was working part-time.

His parents were informed about the incident by their son-in-law. According to Sammi Reddy, the family initially learnt about the accident through Bharath’s friend, who informed a distant relative.

Speaking to the media, Sammi Reddy said the family was yet to receive complete information about the circumstances surrounding the fire accident at Bharath’s workplace. He appealed to the state government to facilitate the immediate repatriation of his son’s mortal remains to their native village.