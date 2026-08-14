307 teams to inspect government schools across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department is set to begin statewide inspections of government and local-body schools, tentatively from August 17, to assess teaching quality, student learning outcomes and basic facilities.

A total of 307 Academic Panel Inspection Teams have been formed to cover nearly 24,000 schools across the state. The inspections will focus on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), classroom practices and academic support for teachers.

The teams constituted for 2025-26 will continue into the 2026-27 academic year. District Educational Officers have been directed to retain the existing teams for primary, upper-primary and high schools while filling vacancies as per prescribed procedures.

Of the 307 teams, 171 will inspect primary schools, 38 upper-primary schools and 98 high schools. The teams have been constituted at a ratio of one team for every 100 primary and upper-primary schools and one for every 50 high schools.

The inspections will go beyond classroom observations. Teams will observe at least two subjects during each visit, assess student learning levels and record their findings on the Telangana School Education Application on the same day. Primary and upper-primary teams will also conduct periodic spot assessments and provide teachers with feedback to strengthen classroom practices and improve learning outcomes.

The teams will give special attention to FLN Competent Schools. Panel members will visit identified schools at least once a month and provide academic support based on baseline assessments, classroom observations and student learning data.