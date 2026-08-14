Banker steals gold pledged by customers in Mahbubabad

MAHBUBABAD: AN assistant manager of a nationalised bank allegedly stole 700 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 92 lakh from the Mahbubabad branch on Thursday and is now absconding.

According to Mahbubabad Circle Inspector L Raghupathi, around 16 customers had pledged their gold ornaments with the bank to obtain loans. Assistant manager B Rajesh allegedly stole the ornaments for his personal needs.

The theft came to light during the bank’s monthly audit. Officials from the head office inspected the records and lockers and found that the lockers were empty despite records showing the gold ornaments were deposited.

The head office officials directed branch manager B Mothi Lal to lodge a police complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and formed two special teams to trace Rajesh and recover the stolen gold.

Police said the case is under investigation, with efforts underway to recover the ornaments. Meanwhile, customers who had pledged their gold rushed to the branch after learning about the theft and sought information about the status of their ornaments.