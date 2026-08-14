BCI order on NALSAR graduates ‘manifestly arbitrary’: Former A-G

HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of India’s (BCI) decision to defer the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduates, followed by a modification of the order within an hour, has triggered reactions from legal circles and on social media.

Former Advocate-General and senior advocate K Ramakrishna Reddy told TNIE the BCI had no jurisdiction to direct State Bar Councils against enrolling NALSAR graduates who completed their courses in 2026. Describing the original direction as “manifestly arbitrary” and “without jurisdiction”, he said the BCI’s powers under the Advocates Act primarily concerned professional standards, ethics and conduct.

Once a student obtains a recognised law degree, he or she is entitled to seek enrolment with the concerned State Bar Council and there is no separate enrolment with the Supreme Court, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the BCI could regulate the conduct of advocates after enrolment and take action for professional misconduct, but could not prevent law graduates from entering the profession merely on the ground that they participated in a protest.

He said the affected graduates could approach the courts and challenge the BCI’s direction through a writ petition. However, he said courts might examine the issue cautiously as the controversy involved a reference to the Chief Justice of India.

The BCI subsequently modified its earlier decision, stating that the “vast majority” of students were innocent and were not inclined to participate in the alleged move to show disrespect.