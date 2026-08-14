Excise official ‘threatened’ by Bhooja Ganesh laddu winner

KHAMMAM: A complaint has been lodged against liquor trader Kondapalli Ganesh of Yellandu for allegedly sending threatening and abusive messages to Excise Deputy Commissioner V Somireddy on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

It may be noted that Ganesh bought the My Home Bhooja Ganesh laddu for Rs 29 lakh at an auction in 2024 and placed a record bid of Rs 51.77 lakh in 2025. Cyberabad police has also registered a case against Ganesh and others for allegedly duping several people of Rs 3.45 crore by promising high returns on investments.

Alleging that Ganesh had repeatedly harassed and insulted him using his personal mobile number, Somireddy filed a complaint at Khammam Urban Police Station. He submitted digital evidence and sought registration of a criminal case and strict action, stating that the messages had tarnished his reputation and personal dignity.