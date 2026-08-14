Family register certificate introduced with malafide intent: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress government introduced the Family Register Certificate (FRC) as an identity document for electoral enrolment with a “mala fide intention” to facilitate bogus voters and multiple voting.

In a statement on Thursday, Ramchander said the BJP had approached the ECI, which subsequently clarified that FRCs could not be used for electoral enrolment. He said the ECI had referred to its 2013 guidelines, under which the FRC was equivalent only to a ration card and could be used for welfare schemes and subsidised rice, but not as proof of identity for voter enrolment.

Ramchander alleged that the Congress introduced the FRC at the request of the AIMIM to facilitate the inclusion of people without proper identity documents in electoral rolls. He said the BJP was pursuing the matter legally and that its petition was being heard by the Telangana High Court.