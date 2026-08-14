Fund misappropriation at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple: four staff face action

JAGTIAL: Disciplinary action has been taken against four employees of Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kondagattu following an inquiry into alleged fund misappropriation.

Endowments authorities dismissed a senior assistant, while three supervisory employees were penalised with stoppage of increments for negligence and inadequate oversight.

Temple executive officer S Anjana Reddy ordered the dismissal of K Srinivasa Chary, senior assistant, who was already under suspension. After show-cause notices were issued and 12 charges framed, a departmental inquiry found all charges were proved, establishing his involvement in the misappropriation of Rs 49.29 lakh in temple funds.

B Srinivas, former assistant executive officer of Kondagattu temple and currently posted at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, Komuravelli, was found guilty of negligence, inadequate supervision and failure to verify temple records. Authorities said lapses by supervisory staff facilitated the misappropriation by subordinate employees. Two of his increments were stopped as punishment.

Former temple superintendent G Srinivas Sharma was also penalised with stoppage of two increments for improper monitoring of subordinate staff, which contributed to the financial irregularities.

Another superintendent, D Sunil Kumar, was similarly found negligent in supervising staff and verifying temple records. The EO ordered stoppage of two increments against him.

The inquiry established misappropriation of Rs 14.49 lakh in the matter under consideration, while the proceedings against Srinivasa Chary established misappropriation of Rs 49.29 lakh.