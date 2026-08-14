High Court makes disclosure of earlier FIR quashing pleas mandatory

Disclosure of earlier FIR quashing pleas made mandatory

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed petitioners seeking quashing of an FIR or final report to disclose any earlier petitions filed in the same case, along with their outcome or current status. The directions came after a petitioner failed to disclose a pending earlier plea seeking quashing of the same FIR. On Monday, Justice J Sreenivas Rao issued the directions while dismissing a criminal petition after finding that the petitioner had not disclosed the pendency of the earlier proceedings. The court also directed advocates appearing for petitioners who are not in custody to file a vakalatnama along with the criminal petition.

Officials told to follow due process in PDS rice case

Hyderabad: Observing that the allegations against a Fair Price Shop dealer did not attract Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Telangana High Court has directed the Investigating Officer to follow the safeguards prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Supreme Court’s Arnesh Kumar guidelines. The court disposed of the petition seeking quashing of the FIR. Justice J Sreenivas Rao issued the directions while disposing of a criminal petition filed by Nageswara Rao Rayala, who sought quashing of an FIR registered at Kalloor police station in Khammam district. He was booked under Sections 318(4), 316(5) read with 3(5) of the BNS and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.