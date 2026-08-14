Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana for two days, says IMD

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places in Telangana on Friday and Saturday, with surface winds of 30–40 kmph expected over some parts of the state.

According to IMD, the low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas had become less marked at 5.30 am on Thursday. However, the associated upper-air cyclonic circulation continued over the same region and extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level was passing through Firozpur, Muzzaffar Nagar, Barabanki and Dehri, before extending through the centre of the depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal. It extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.